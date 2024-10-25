Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at TD Cowen

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,872. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celestica by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 210,943 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

