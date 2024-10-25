Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading 4.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 50,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 150,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Centogene Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical solutions and diagnostic tests in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

