Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

