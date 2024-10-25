CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 45,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 39,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.