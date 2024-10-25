Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. 726,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,043. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

