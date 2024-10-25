Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: LATGU) has announced the further adjournment of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to Friday, October 25, 2024. Initially scheduled for October 14, 2024, and later rescheduled to October 23, 2024, the meeting will now be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, via live webcast to consider and vote upon proposals detailed in the company’s Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2024.

The record date for voting at the meeting remains September 20, 2024. Shareholders who have previously voted, including those who have sold their shares post the record date but voted earlier, need not take any further action. The company has extended the deadline for redemption of Class A ordinary shares to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on October 23, 2024, in connection with the Extension Amendment Proposal.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co., based in the Cayman Islands, is a special purpose acquisition corporation focused on facilitating mergers, share exchanges, and similar business combinations. Shareholders interested in additional information or proxy statements can access them via the SEC’s website. The company’s sponsors, officers, and directors may participate in the solicitation of proxies and are outlined in the Proxy Statement and Form 10-K.

This report does not constitute a proxy or solicitation and is not an offer to sell securities. Any offer of securities will comply with legal requirements. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. signed off during this filing on October 22, 2024, through its Chief Financial Officer, Zhaohai Wang.

