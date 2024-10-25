Chico Wealth RIA Invests $223,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

