Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.409 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

Churchill Downs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

