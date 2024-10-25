Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.25. 945,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

