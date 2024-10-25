Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.25. 945,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

