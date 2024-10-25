Citigroup Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

