Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.