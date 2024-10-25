Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 97050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Collective Mining Trading Down 5.6 %

Collective Mining Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.13. The firm has a market cap of C$347.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

