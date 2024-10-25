Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.
Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on COLB
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.