Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

