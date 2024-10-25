Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $15.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
Comfort Systems USA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $42.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.85. 1,355,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,767. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $424.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Comfort Systems USA Company Profile
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
