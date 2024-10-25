Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,124. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price target on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $100,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,365.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,170,189.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,174 shares of company stock worth $3,151,255. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.