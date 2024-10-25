Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,124. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares
In other Commerce Bancshares news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $100,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,365.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,170,189.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,174 shares of company stock worth $3,151,255. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
