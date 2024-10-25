Compound (COMP) Price Tops $43.94

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Compound has a total market cap of $386.07 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $43.94 or 0.00064339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,570 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,569.44145029 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.42515905 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 530 active market(s) with $21,111,210.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

