Conflux Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $699.46 million and $34.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,972.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.87 or 0.00542682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00105267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00232797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00026959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00070940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,057,281,413 coins and its circulating supply is 4,532,282,163 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,057,190,821.91 with 4,532,190,823.08 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15612657 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $29,048,551.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

