Contrasting Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Cheer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 10.45 -$15.19 million ($0.22) -2.05 Cheer $152.33 million 0.20 $30.48 million N/A N/A

Cheer has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Cheer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -115.89% N/A -76.49% Cheer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and Cheer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheer has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheer beats CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

