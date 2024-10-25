Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.5-135.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.60 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 166,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

