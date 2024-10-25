Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.250 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.25 EPS.
Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE CLB traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $910.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Core Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
