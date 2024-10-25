Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.87. Cortexyme shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 384,277 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.40.
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
