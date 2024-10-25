CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $693.0 million-$703.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.9 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CSGP stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 167.98 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.