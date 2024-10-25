Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.58. 698,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

