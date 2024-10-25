Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance
Shares of CVLG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,205. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $666.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66.
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
