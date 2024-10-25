Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 1,000 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BR opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

