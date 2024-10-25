Crown Castle (CCI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI):

10/18/2024 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Crown Castle was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/17/2024 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $123.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Crown Castle had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $127.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Crown Castle had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCI opened at $111.42 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.49 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

