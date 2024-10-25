Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) COO Sells $958,900.00 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crown

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.