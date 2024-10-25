Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 56,416 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $265,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 181,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,509. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

