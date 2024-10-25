Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. 1,562,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,190,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

