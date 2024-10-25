Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $294.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

