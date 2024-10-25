Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 606,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average is $168.15.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

