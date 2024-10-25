Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $70.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

