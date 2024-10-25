CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,254. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

