D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 2,709,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 794,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a PE ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 2.65.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 47.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

