DA Davidson Increases Earnings Estimates for Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,255.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $710,142 over the last ninety days. 11.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

