Dakota Wealth Management Has $13.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

