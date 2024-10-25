Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.