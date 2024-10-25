Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 387.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,195,685.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,963,061.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 51.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.