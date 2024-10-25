Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 10.2 %

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.57. 7,471,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,985. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

