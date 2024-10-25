Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Denali Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Denali Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer services, and hospitality sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.