Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €193.43 ($210.25) and traded as high as €217.50 ($236.41). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €217.10 ($235.98), with a volume of 279,264 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €207.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €193.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

