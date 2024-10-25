DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $105.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $75.24. 7,176,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,473. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $994.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.55 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

