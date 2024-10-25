Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

DLR opened at $165.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $116.18 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

