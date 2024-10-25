Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,327,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after buying an additional 331,953 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,502,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 201,076 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $665,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.62. 64,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.