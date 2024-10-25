DT Investment Partners LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

