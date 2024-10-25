Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tapestry by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,735. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

