Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.12.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

