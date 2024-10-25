Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,977 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.6% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

