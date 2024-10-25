Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,126 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

